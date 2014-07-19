Head Coach: Charles Tindol
District: 11-2A Division I
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville TX 75973
Players to watch: (stats from last year)
RB/DB Terrell Cartwright (100 tackles, 4 INTs)
LB/RB Trace Brittain (49 tackles, 12 TFLs)
DL/OL Logan Jefferson
DB Malik Cartwright
OL Kawon McCowin
TE Trento Roland
ATH C.J. Kirkwood
TE/DE Kyle Tindol
OL Logan Vickers
Ranked 14th in the state, the Dragons return another physical group of kids. Cartwright and Brittain together accumulated 149 tackles alone. The biggest piece missing from last year's puzzle is RB Octavion Burrell. He brought in 37 touchdowns and 2,337 yards rushing.Cartwright, Brittain and Manny Jackson will look to fill to void.
Returning starters: 7 offense/5 defense
2015 record: 12-1 2A regioanl finalist, 5-0 district
Schedule:
8/26 @ Elkhart- 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs Hemphill- 7:30 p.m.
9/9 Garrison- 7:30 p.m.
9/23 @ Corrigan-Camden- 7:30 p.m.
10/7* vs San Augustine- 7:30 p.m.
10/14* @ Joaquin- 7:30 p.m.
10/21* vs Cushing- 7:30 p.m.
10/28* @ Carlisle- 7:30 p.m.
11/4* vs Alto- 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game
Shelbyville Dragons 2016 football information.