Shelbyville Dragons

Head Coach: Charles Tindol

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville TX 75973

Players to watch: (stats from last year)

RB/DB Terrell Cartwright (100 tackles, 4 INTs)

LB/RB Trace Brittain (49 tackles, 12 TFLs)

DL/OL Logan Jefferson

DB Malik Cartwright

OL Kawon McCowin

TE Trento Roland

ATH C.J. Kirkwood

TE/DE Kyle Tindol

OL Logan Vickers

Ranked 14th in the state, the Dragons return another physical group of kids. Cartwright and Brittain together accumulated 149 tackles alone. The biggest piece missing from last year's puzzle is RB Octavion Burrell. He brought in 37 touchdowns and 2,337 yards rushing.Cartwright, Brittain and Manny Jackson will look to fill to void.

Returning starters: 7 offense/5 defense

2015 record: 12-1 2A regioanl finalist, 5-0 district

Schedule:

8/26 @ Elkhart- 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Hemphill- 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Garrison- 7:30 p.m.

9/23 @ Corrigan-Camden- 7:30 p.m.

10/7* vs San Augustine- 7:30 p.m.

10/14* @ Joaquin- 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs Cushing- 7:30 p.m.

10/28* @ Carlisle- 7:30 p.m.

11/4* vs Alto- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game

