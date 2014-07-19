San Augustine Wolves

Head Coach: Marty Murr

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Stadium Address: 200 High School Dr, San Augustine, TX 75972

Players to watch: (stats from last year)

QB Gavin Murr (3,007 passing, 32 TDs; 586 rushing)

WR/DB QuenTyvian Borders (1,396 receiving, 16 TDs; 93 tackles)

RB Davis (1,878 rushing, 27 TDs)

DB Johnson and Thomas are back on defense after combining for seven interceptions.

Returning starters: 8 offense/ 8 defense

2016 record: 8-5 DI regional semifinalist/ 3-2 district

Schedule:

8/12 vs West Sabine- 6 p.m.

8/18 vs Mt. Enterprise- 6 p.m.

8/26 @ Hemphill- 7:30 p.m.

9/2 @ Garrison- 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Kirbyville- 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs Burkeville- 7:30 p.m.

10/7* @ Shelbyville - 7:30 p.m.

10/14* @ Cushing- 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs Alto- 7:30 p.m.

10/28* @Joaquin- 7:30 p.m.

11/4* vs Carlisle- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game