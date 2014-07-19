West Sabine Tigers

Head Coach: Jarred Wallace
District: 12-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Orange, White
Stadium Address: 1 Tiger Dr, Pineland, TX 75968
Players to watch: (stats from last year)
QB Demarie' Smith (1,600 rushing for 23 TDs, 400 passing for 6 TDs)
DL Nick Harper (5 sacks)
LB/TE Hunter Brown (52 tackles)
RB Zack Franklin
FB Mark White
TE/LB Jesse Biscamp
LB Hunter Muncrief
Quarterback Smith is listed as the preseason offensive MVP of the district this year and will be expected to keep the offense rolling with their heavy run game. The defensive duo between Brown and Harper will be the anchors for the Tigers defense. Tigers have been picked to finish fourth in their district.
2015 record: 5-6 2A DI bi-district finalist/2-3 district
Schedule:
8/26 vs Warren- 7:30 p.m.
9/2 @ Hardin- 7:30 p.m.
9/9 @ West Hardin- 7:30 p.m.
9/16 @ Joaquin- 7:30 p.m.
9/23 @ Spring Hill- 7:30 p.m.
9/30 vs Shepherd- 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs Diboll- 7:30 p.m.
10/21* @ Rusk- 7:30 p.m.
10/28* vs Jasper- 7:30 p.m.
11/4* @ Tatum- 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game