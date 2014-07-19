Ore City Rebels

Head Coach: Tracy Blankenship

District: 7-3A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683

Returning starters: Three on offense, eight on defense

2016 record: 9-2 2A DI bi-district finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch: (stats from 2016)

RB Garrett Young

QB Tanner Organ (263 passing, 4 TDs)

LB Aaron Nigreville (102 tackles)

LB Keyshawn Kyle (49 tackles)

DL Jose Lopez (59 tackles, sack)

Notes: RB Young, injured most of last season, and QB Organ will help keep the offense moving as the defense turns things around defensively.

Schedule:

8/18 Scrimmage vs OC/Cushing/Beckville at Beckville - 5 p.m.

8/24 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 6 p.m.

8/31 vs Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Troup at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs T.K. Gorman at T.K. Gorman - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs ***Mount Vernon at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs *Paul Pewitt at Home - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs *Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs *Hooks at Home - 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs *Queen City at Queen City - 7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs *New Diana at Home - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 OPEN

11/10 vs *Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district games

***denotes homecoming