Ore City Rebels

Head Coach: Tracy Blankenship
District: 7-3A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683
Returning starters: Three on offense, eight on defense
2016 record: 9-2 2A DI bi-district finalist/4-1 district
Players to watch: (stats from 2016)
Notes: RB Young, injured most of last season, and QB Organ will help keep the offense moving as the defense turns things around defensively.
Schedule:
8/18 Scrimmage vs OC/Cushing/Beckville at Beckville - 5 p.m.
8/24 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 6 p.m.
8/31 vs Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Troup at Home - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs T.K. Gorman at T.K. Gorman - 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs ***Mount Vernon at Home - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs *Paul Pewitt at Home - 7:30 p.m.
10/6 vs *Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.
10/13 vs *Hooks at Home - 7:30 p.m.
10/20 vs *Queen City at Queen City - 7:30 p.m.
10/27 vs *New Diana at Home - 7:30 p.m.
11/3 OPEN
11/10 vs *Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district games
***denotes homecoming