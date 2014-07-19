Hawkins Hawks

Head Coach: Scott Evans

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 231 Hawk Dr, Hawkins, TX 75765

2015 Record: 1-9 overall, 1-4 district

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch (2015 stats)

RB Tristan Garrett (632 rushing yards)

LB Dustyn Threlkeld (73 tackles)

DL Daniel Robinson (64 tackles, 6 sacks)

LB Brian Torres

Notes: RB Garrett performed well as a freshman, and is expected to be even better in year two. Threlkeld and Robinson will lead the defensively.

Schedule: * Denotes District Game

8/26 vs. Alba-Golden 7:30 p.m.

9/2 @ Cushing 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs. Como-Pickton p.m.

9/16 @ Timpson 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs. Joaquin 7:30 p.m.

9/30 OPEN

10/7 @ *Kerens 7:30 p.m.

10/14 @ *Cayuga 7:30 p.m.

10/21 vs. *Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.

10/28 @ *Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.

11/4 vs. *Union Grove 7:30 p.m.