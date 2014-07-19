Harleton Wildcats

Head Coach: Terry Ward

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Green, Gold, White

Stadium Address: Lake Rd, Harleton, TX 75651

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 3 on defense

2016 record: 2-8/1-5 district

Players to watch:

RB Wallace (563 rushing, 4 TDs; 76 tackles

Summary: Graduation wasn't kind, but ATH Wallace can be a difference maker on both sides of the ball and Oney gives the Wildcats good size up front.

Schedule:

8/25 vs Winona @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

09/1 vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildcare - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Union Grove @ Harleton- 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Redwater @ Redwater - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Big Sandy @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 *Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs *Beckville @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs *West Rusk @ West Rusk- 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs *Troup @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs *Arp @ Arp - 7:30 p.m.

11/10 vs *Waskom at Harelton - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes District Game