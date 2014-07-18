Frankston Indians

Head Coach: Johnny Louvier

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 100 W. Perry St, Frankston, TX

2016 Record: 4-6/1-4 district

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Garrett Bean (614 rushing, 660 passing)

LB Shane Lewis (98 tackles)

RB/WR Boogie Krajca (748 rushing, 14 TD's)

OL/DL Josh Porter (32 pancakes)

DB Jordan Pace (57 tackles)

Notes: The Indians will lean heavily on the help of QB Bean and RB/WR Krajca to provide their offense with success this season. They will depend on LB Lewis to keep up his continued success on the other side of the ball with the help of DB Pace.

Schedule:

9/1 Westwood @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Sabine @ Sabine 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Cayuga @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 p.m.

9/29 All Saints @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Garrison @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Hemphill @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Crockett @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/03 *Corrigan @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Newton @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game