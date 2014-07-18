Frankston Indians

Head Coach: Johnny Louvier
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 100 W. Perry St, Frankston, TX
2016 Record: 4-6/1-4 district
Returning starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: The Indians will lean heavily on the help of QB Bean and RB/WR Krajca to provide their offense with success this season. They will depend on LB Lewis to keep up his continued success on the other side of the ball with the help of DB Pace.
Schedule:
9/1 Westwood @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Sabine @ Sabine 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Cayuga @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
9/29 All Saints @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Garrison @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Hemphill @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.
10/27 *Crockett @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/03 *Corrigan @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Newton @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game