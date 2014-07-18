Freedom Fighters: Konstanty Dziema - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Konstanty Dziema

(KLTV) -

Konstanty Dziema was aboard the U.S.S. Boise in the Philippines when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor December 7,1941. His ship was to earn 13 Battle Stars for major battles in the Asiatic and European Theaters of War during World War Two.

