Head Coach: Robbie Coplin
District: 7-3A Division II
School Colors: Navy, Gold
Stadium Address: 11826 State Hwy 154 East, Diana, TX 75640
Returning starters: 8 offensive, 8 defensive
2016 record: 3-7/2-4 district
Players to Watch:
Notes: A three game improvement is traced to an improved offense that went from scoring 67 points in 2015 to an average of 32.7 per game last year. QB Sampson heads into his third year starting. DE Jahr and DL Sapp are key defensive holdovers.
New Diana Eagles 2017 Varsity Football Schedule:
8/18 - Spring Hill - scrimmage - Away - 7:00 p.m.
8/25 - Tenaha - scrimmage - Away - 7:00 p.m.
9/1 - White Oak - Home - Future Eagle Night - 7:30 p.m.
9/8 - Grand Saline - Away - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 - Union Grove - Away - 7:30
9/22 - West Rusk - Home - GOLD RUSH - 7:30
9/29 - DeKalb - Home - Homecoming - 7:30
10/6 - Hooks - Away - 7:30
10/13 - Queen City - Home - Pink Out - 7:30
10/20 - OPEN
10/27 - Ore City - Away - 7:30
11/3 - Daingerfield - Home - Senior Night - 7:30
11/10 - Paul Pewitt - Away- 7:30