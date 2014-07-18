Head Coach: Robbie Coplin

District: 7-3A Division II

School Colors: Navy, Gold

Stadium Address: 11826 State Hwy 154 East, Diana, TX 75640



Returning starters: 8 offensive, 8 defensive

2016 record: 3-7/2-4 district

Players to Watch:

QB Jackson Sampson (2,700 passing, 25 TDs)

DE/RB Aron Jahr (100 tackles)

OL/DL Christian Sapp (21 tackles)

Notes: A three game improvement is traced to an improved offense that went from scoring 67 points in 2015 to an average of 32.7 per game last year. QB Sampson heads into his third year starting. DE Jahr and DL Sapp are key defensive holdovers.



New Diana Eagles 2017 Varsity Football Schedule:



8/18 - Spring Hill - scrimmage - Away - 7:00 p.m.

8/25 - Tenaha - scrimmage - Away - 7:00 p.m.



9/1 - White Oak - Home - Future Eagle Night - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 - Grand Saline - Away - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 - Union Grove - Away - 7:30

9/22 - West Rusk - Home - GOLD RUSH - 7:30

9/29 - DeKalb - Home - Homecoming - 7:30

10/6 - Hooks - Away - 7:30

10/13 - Queen City - Home - Pink Out - 7:30

10/20 - OPEN

10/27 - Ore City - Away - 7:30

11/3 - Daingerfield - Home - Senior Night - 7:30

11/10 - Paul Pewitt - Away- 7:30