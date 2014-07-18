Arp Tigers

Head Coach: Dale Irwin

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 101 Toney Drive, Arp, TX 75750

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 2 on defense

2016 record: 12-3 DII state semifinalist, 5-1 district

Players to watch:

DB/RB Demarvion Overshown (173 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 INTs)

Summary: DB/RB Demarvion Overshown is good on defense and is likely to have more touches on offense this year. OL/DL Blake Hayes started all 15 games as a sophomore, and RB/DB Demontrea Wade is hard to bring down.

2016 Varsity Football Schedule

8/18 vs Garrison @ Garrison - 6:00 p.m.

8/24 vs Elkhart @ Elkhart - 6:00 p.m.

9/01 vs Tatum @ Arp - 7:30 p.m.

9/08 vs Hughes Springs @ Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.

09/15 vs Alto @ Arp - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming game

9/22 Open/ Looking for a game

9/29 vs *Waskom @ Waskom- 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs *Elysian Fields @ Arp- 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs *Beckville @ Beckville- 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs *West Rusk @ Arp - 7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs *Troup @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs *Harleton @ Arp- 7:30 p.m.

11/30 BYE



* Denotes District Game