Head Coach: Chris Edwards

District: 8-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, White, Black, Grey

Stadium Address: 609 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX 7565



Returning starters: 7 offensive, 6 defensive

2016 schedule: 4-6/1-4 district

Notes: The quarter back is knowledgeable about his offense.?



2016 Hughes Springs Mustangs varsity schedule