Head Coach: Chris Edwards
District: 8-3A Division I
School Colors: Red, White, Black, Grey
Stadium Address: 609 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX 7565
Returning starters: 7 offensive, 6 defensive
2016 schedule: 4-6/1-4 district
Notes: The quarter back is knowledgeable about his offense.?
2016 Hughes Springs Mustangs varsity schedule
- 8/18, 6:00 p.m. vs. Edgewood (scrimmage), playing away
- 8/24, 5:00 p.m. vs. Harmony (scrimmage), playing home
- 8/31, 7:00 p.m. vs. Daingerfield, playing at Hughes Springs High School
- 9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs. Arp, playing at Hughes Springs High School
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs.Pewitt, playing at Pewitt High School
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hooks, playing at Hughes Springs High School
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. vs. Garrison, playing at Garrison High School
- 10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. White Oak, playing at White Oak High School
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Jefferson, playing at Hughes Springs High School
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. New Boston, playing at New Boston High School
- 11/3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Redwater, playing at Redwater High School
- 11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sabine, playing at Hughes Springs High School