Edgewood Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kevin Bachtel

District: 8-3A Division II

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium Address: 804 E. Pine, Edgewood, TX 75117

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 9-3 3A District II area finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch:

QB Trey Erwin

WR Turner Bannister

LB Jayden Morgan

Notes: The arrival of Head Coach Kevin Bachtel seemed to turn things around for the Bulldogs leading them to a 9-3 season, a great turn around from the previous years record of 4-7. He looks to have an even better 2017 campaign with 8 returning starters on both sides of the ball and will lean on the services of QB Erwin, WR Banister and LB Morgan in order to keep up the success.

Schedule: