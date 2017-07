Head Coach: Drew Starnes

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Royal blue, Black, White

Stadium Address: 2695 S. Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 2-8/0-6 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to Watch:

QB/DB Tanner Towns (1,270 total, 10 TDs)

RB/LB Ian Hathaway

WR/DB Garrett Brown

OL/DL Collin Gee

QB/DB Colton Cavender

Notes: With Towns returning, the Trojans can expect a better season.Gee could play a key role on offense and defense.