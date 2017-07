Head Coach: Mike Maddox

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Royal blue, White

Stadium Address: 3001 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 8-4 regional semifinalist/5-1 district

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 2 on defense

Players to Watch:

RB Uchenna Uduma (1,330 rushing, 15 TDs)

QB Braydon Stone (943 passing, 9 TDs)

RB Alvin Skipworth

Luke Graham (120 tackles)

Notes: All eyes are on Uduma this year. Stone is again starting this season. On defense, Graham is the player to watch.