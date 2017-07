Head Coach: Randy McFarlin

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Green, White, Black

Stadium Address: 1405 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 85-6 bi-district finalist/4-2 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Jake Smith (4,351 passing, 40 TDs)

RB/LB Tyler Hobbs (1,079 receiving)

DL Justin Duffie

RB/LB Jeremiah Milton

Notes: The Crusaders might stand a chance with Smith leading the way. Hobbs and Duffie also pose a threat on the field.