Harmony Eagles

Head Coach: Tim Russell

District: 8-3A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 9788 St. Highway 154 West, Big Sandy, TX 75755

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense

2016 record: 9-3 3A DII area finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch:

QB Spencer Seahorn (1,342 passing, 10 TDs)

DB/WR Konrad Eichelman (123 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 FFs, 12 PBUs)

RB Nick Hoelscher (991 rushing, 10 TDs; 14 catches, 333 receiving)

LB D.J. Click (123 tackles, 2 sacks)

OL Conner Henson

OL Brody Chatham

Notes: Coach Russell has multiple four-year starters returning on both sides of the ball most notable being QB Seahorn, DB Eichelman and OL Henson. Russell also says the leadership of LB Click, the tough running of RB Hoelscher and OL Chatham having a year under his belt after starting as a freshman will greatly help them this season.

Harmony Eagle Football Schedule 2017

9/1 vs Coram Deo Academy @ Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Waskom @ Longview 7:00 p.m.

9/15 vs Scurry Rosser @ Scurry Rosser 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Quitman @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 p.m.

10/13* Edgewood @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20* Como Pickton @ Como Pickton 7:30 p.m.

10/27* Alba Golden @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3* Winona @ Winona 7:30 p.m.

11/10* Lone Oak @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game