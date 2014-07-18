Harmony Eagles

Head Coach: Tim Russell
District: 8-3A Division II
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 9788 St. Highway 154 West, Big Sandy, TX 75755
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense
2016 record: 9-3 3A DII area finalist/4-1 district
Players to watch:
Notes: Coach Russell has multiple four-year starters returning on both sides of the ball most notable being QB Seahorn, DB Eichelman and OL Henson. Russell also says the leadership of LB Click, the tough running of RB Hoelscher and OL Chatham having a year under his belt after starting as a freshman will greatly help them this season.
Harmony Eagle Football Schedule 2017
9/1 vs Coram Deo Academy @ Home - 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Waskom @ Longview 7:00 p.m.
9/15 vs Scurry Rosser @ Scurry Rosser 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Quitman @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 p.m.
10/13* Edgewood @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/20* Como Pickton @ Como Pickton 7:30 p.m.
10/27* Alba Golden @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/3* Winona @ Winona 7:30 p.m.
11/10* Lone Oak @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game