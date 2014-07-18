What's going on in East Texas this weekend? July 18-20

(KLTV) -
Here are some of the events that you will want to check out in East Texas this weekend; support East Texas music, arts, food and business and have fun while you're at it. Tyler:
July 19 at 3 p.m., come see “The Dark Crystal” from 1982, by Muppet creator Jim Henson. On another planet, over 1,000 years ago, the mysterious Dark Crystal was damaged by one of the Urskeks and an age of chaos began. The evil race of grotesque birdlike lizards, the Skeksis, now rule the planet with an iron claw. Meanwhile the orphan Jen, raised in solitude by a race of the peace-loving wizards called the Mystics, embarks on a quest to find the missing shard of the Dark Crystal which gives the Skesis their power and can restore the balance to the universe. For sci-fi fans of all ages. Liberty Hall, tickets available online at www.libertytyler.com
or at the door for $7.
Senior Citizens Identity Theft/safety seminar Saturday at 3 p.m. -How to protect your identity and not be a victim of fraud.
Light refreshments will be provided. Presented by Jason Chapman with 12/6 Tactical Consulting. At Azalea Trails Assisted Living, 5550 Old Jacksonville Highway - Call 903-561-4307 for more information.
Saturday, 7-9 p.m. - The Case of the Unspoken Speakeasy - A Live Action Murder Mystery - Get ready for some live action fun!! This is a night of MURDER! Mingle with professional actors and solve the crime! The scene is set in a Prohibition era mansion/speakeasy, when the crime family that controls it all starts coming apart at the seems and one of the most powerful members ends up dead! You must investigate the scene, interrogate the suspects, and solve the crime! Wine and light snacks will be served! Spots are very limited and the Tours of Tyler murder mysteries sell out fast so don't wait! (Costumes are welcome but not mandatory...the setting is the 1920's - McClendon House, 806 W. Houston St.
Friday 8 p.m. -midnight - Proud joCut Ponies will play at Half Moon Grill and Saloon - 16884 Old Jacksonville Hwy.Then on Saturday, Black Dutch Sioux will play at Half Moon at 8 p.m.
Saturday at Rose City Farmers Market - Loretta Callens will perform from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Parking lot of Jul's at 7212 Old Jacksonville
Hairspray The Broadway Musical - July 10-27 Thurs-Sat 7:30 p.m., Sun. 2:30 p.m.- Tyler Civic Theater 903-592-0561. www.tylercivictheatre.comWills Point:
Wills Point Riding Club rodeo - Friday and Saturday, 8:30 p.m. nightly. Featuring the Flying C Rodeo Company, Cameron Keeton and Ketch Weaver. Tickets at the gate. Ben Wheeler:
Moore's Store: Friday - Wesley Pruitt Band 8-11p.m., $10 cover. Saturday, Tommy Alverson 8:30-11 $12 cover. 5135 Hwy 279
The Forge: Friday - John Thomas Cleveland at 7 p.m. Saturday - Matt Dunn at 7pm. Lindale:
Lindale Community Theater presents The Drowsy Chaperone - July 18-20 - Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.The Drowsy Chaperone is a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan; as he plays the record of his favorite musical, the (fictional) 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors. The Drowsy Chaperone opened on Broadway on 1 May 2006 and ran for 674 performances. Multiple Tony and Drama Desk Award winner. Adults $18, Students $15, 12 and under $10. Door open 45 minutes prior to showtime. www.lindalecommunitytheater.org
- 903-638-0402.Kilgore:
The Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College - For complete list of performances through July, visit www.TexasShakespeare.com
Gladewater:
Saturday from 8-10pm - The Gladewater Opry country music stage show in the historic Cozy Theater. $10 - 903-845-3600 for more info.Pittsburg:
Bingo TUESDAY & FRIDAY NIGHTS COME: Eat, Learn,Play, and Win Big Money! Doors open at 4pm, we start selling cards at 6 p.m., calling at 7 p.m. Located at 1308 Loop 179, Pittsburg, Information: 903-855-0230 Facebook Group: www.facebook.com/groups/HFH.Bingo.Pittsburg.TX/
Kid's ages 5yr. and up can play Bingo too.Overton:
Saturday from 5-10 p.m. - Come out and see Pro Wresting Superstars. Such as Dammit Bobby, Iron Heart, Dirty Craig Jericho, Von Kessler Jr., Lumberjack Tony Martin, Cowboy Billy Andrews, Abu Rosonal, Necro, Time Ryders, Billy Club, Slam Shady, Jamie Holly, and many, many more. Cost: $5 - 10 - Overton High School Old Gym at 501 East Henderson Street.Athens:
Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Elvis is Back with the 2012 Ultimate Tribute Artist Ben Portsmouth from Great Britain - Mr Portsmouth won the 2012 Ultimate contest in Memphis following that he was on David Letterman show - He is going to be in Texas brought to you by Girls Productions - He will be at the Cain Center at 915 S. Palestine Street. 903-675-2000. Tickets: www.girlsproductions.com Longview:
Friday at 8:30 - Gypsy Creek Band plays at Leon's Steakhouse and Saloon - 2112 Eastman Rd.
Saturday from 7-9 p.m. - Christian comedian Tim Hawkins and Bob Smiley will provide a night of family fun and laughter to benefit the Crisman School. Tickets: www.timhawkins.net
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281.
Saturday 6:30-9 p.m. - Community Kick-off Event - The purpose of this event is to gather families that have members with disabilities together to engage in learning conversations to unlock gifts and resources of the community. These conversations will hopefully lead to helping build bridges of community resources and support for persons with disabilities. The Community Kick-Off Event will host games specifically targeting individuals with disabilities. These activities will include outdoor events such as: a Bounce House, face painting, and carnival type games and food. Information sessions provided by, Jennifer Everett of the Parent Resource Center and a representative of Maximus will be in attendance to answer any health care or support questions concerning individuals with disabilities.This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kayla Borens, 903-431-9415 or at kayla.borens@communityhealthcore.com
Longview NAACP Freedom Fund Scholarship Gala - Friday at 7 p.m. -To culminate a year of community service and social justice activism, members, as well as special guests, will “... pause to celebrate the many accomplishments as well as pay tribute to local individuals who are committed to improving the social, educational and economic conditions of underserved and under-represented citizens,” according to Branden Johnson, president of the civil rights organization.The gala will highlight words of expression by Dr. Thomas F. Freeman of Texas Southern University fame and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Coach, the sounds of Donald Hurd and Friends, along with a special performance. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local unit’s programs and provide scholarships for High School seniors.Cost: $40 Phone: (430) 558-0058 Event url: www.longviewnaacp.com
Longview Gun Show - All day Saturday - Maude Cobb Activity Center - 100 Grand Boulevard.
Saturday at 10 p.m. - Teazur plays at Texas Players, 300 N. Spur 63Tatum:
Saturday at 10 a.m. - Sun Facts - See the shadow of the sun and the movement of the sun as the earth moves around it - we will make a sundial and learn to use it. Weather permitting - meet at the large parking lot near playground. Martin Creek Lake State Park. 903-836-4336
Saturday at 9 p.m. - Stargazing
at Martin Creek Lake State Park - Make a star wheel and learn how to use it to locate the constellations in the night sky. View the sky through a telescope. Weather permitting. Meet at auxiliary boat ramp. Call for directions or info: 903-836-4336Palestine:
Saturday at 10 p.m. - Kris Gordon will play at Outlaw Country - 108 W. Oak Street - 903-729-1300 -
Jacksonville:
Saturday at 8 p.m. - The Jack Nelson Band plays at Neon Country - 954 N. Jackson Street -
