Head Coach: Sam Wells

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, Blue



Stadium Address: Sheridan Street



Returning starters: 5 offensive, 6 defensive



Players to watch: OL/DL Joe Benton, and OL Jordan Mims



Notes: Has a good size team.



Elkhart Elks 2017 Football Schedule

9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Shelbyville, playing at Shelbyville High School

9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs. Leon, playing at Elkhart High School

9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Troup, playing at Troup High School

9/29, 7:30 p.m. vs. Westwood, playing at Elkhart High School

10/6, 7:30 p.m. vs. West, playing at West High School

10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Teague, playing at Elkhart High School

10/20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Eustace, playing at Elkhart High School

10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Whitney, playing at Whitney High School

11/3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Groesbeck, playing at Elkhart High School

11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Malakoff, playing at Malakoff High School