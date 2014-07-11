Freedom Fighters: Calvin Hogan - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Calvin Hogan

Calvin Hogan fought a continuous 153 days during the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest battle of World War II. In temperatures dipping to 120 degrees below zero, American soldiers fought both the Germans and the bitter cold. One of Hogan's most tragic memories is seeing hundreds of dead, frozen, soldiers stacked up like cordwood.

