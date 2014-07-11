The Luscious Crumb butter cookies and decorating ideas

You may have seen them win Cupcake Wars on the Food Network, but cupcakes aren't all they have in store for you! Here is a fun recipe for cut out cookies and in the video, you'll get decorating ideas, too.



Butter Cookies

1/2 cup butter at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla

Mix well in mixer or by hand

Add:

1 large egg

Mix well.

Add:

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 cups all purpose flour

Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

Let set for about 10 minutes. This dough does not have to be refrigerated before rolling out. If you do store it in the fridge you will have to let it warm up to room temp to use it. Roll out dough until a 1/4 inch thick. Cut into desired shapes and bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 325 degrees for about 10 minutes or until just browning around the edges. Cool completely before decorating.

Get your YUM at The Luscious Crumb! www.facebook.com/thelusciouscrumb.

