Slow-cooker parmesan grits with sauteed summer vegetables by Mama Steph

Here is a simple way to use up more of the abundance of summer vegetables we've all been blessed with. Simple and really delicious recipe!

First, make your grits. Slow cooker preparation is great for stone ground grits, as they take some time to soften and get creamy. If you don't want to do that message, simply use quick grits (never instant, though, remember!) and season them to taste.



Slow Cooker Grits:



1 cup stoneground grits

3 cups water or broth

1 tsp salt



Combine all ingredients in large slow cooker. Stir and let them settle for a couple of minutes, then use a spoon or fine mesh strainer to remove any solids that float to the surface.



Stir again, then cook on high for three hours, stirring occasionally.

At the end of three hours, stir in 1/3 cup heavy cream (optional) and 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Stir until combined.



Sauteed Vegetables:



Chop up your favorite summer vegetables. I used 4 small tomatoes and some grape tomatoes, 2 zucchini, 1/2 medium onion, 1 cup sliced mushrooms, and about a cup of fresh corn kernels. I minced 2 garlic cloves, and added that to the vegetables.



Warm 2 TBS oil in a large frying pan, and tilt to coat the bottom completely. Add the vegetable mixture, and saute over medium heat until vegetables reach your preferred level of doneness. Add salt and pepper to taste.



I like to serve this with an over easy egg and sprinkled with grated parmesan, but you could easily replace the egg with roasted or grilled chicken or pork, or whatever you have on hand.



Enjoy!



