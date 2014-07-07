Name: Andrew Jenkins



Height: 6'1''



Weight: 295



Wanted For: Credit Card Abuse



Andrew Jenkins is wanted by the Tyler Police Department for credit card abuse.



Police tell us that he was caring for an elderly couple, and when they would give him their credit card to go shopping for groceries, he would use it to rack up charges on other things.



He's also got previous charges in his name for theft by check. This warrant is a third degree felony.



If seen, contact:

Tyler Police Department

903-531-1000





