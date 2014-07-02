Gift of Love: Abby's adoption

We first meet Abby last October at the Rose of Sharon Ranch where she got to ride a horse.

All Abby wanted was to find a forever family.

"It would mean the world," Abby said.

And her wish came true. She was placed in a home in January and by June she was officially adopted.

Abby jumped into her mom's arms after the judge announced her adoption was granted. Also, Abby is now Chloe. She changed her name!

This 11 year old has had fun being in an Easter play. Chloe has had several "firsts" with her adoptive family including playing soccer and taking ballet lessons. For her 11th birthday, Chloe got an electric guitar and has since been accepted into a prestigious guitar camp this summer where she'll learn to play and write songs.

Her adoptive father is from England and all of his family still lives there.

Chloe and her family are planning to visit England over Christmas so she can meet her new paternal grandparents then going to the family's second home in Spain to spend some family time.

Chloe is beyond thrilled that she has found a family to show her the Gift of Love.

If you'd like to know more about other east texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, toll-free, 1-888-KIDS-275.

