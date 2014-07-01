Summer berries with special vanilla cream with Mama Steph

This is a lovely recipe that couldn't be easier to prepare. No heat added to your kitchen, either, and elegant in a simple, old-fashioned way.



Mama Steph's summer berries with special vanilla cream

2 pounds total of red and blue colored berries: strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, black berries.



1 cup sugar, divided



1/3 cup orange juice



For the special vanilla cream:



1 tsp vanilla extract (to taste)

1 cup cold heavy whipping cream



1/3 cup sour cream



1/4 sugar



Method:



1. In a large mixing bowl, smash about 1 cup of the strawberries (I slice the larger ones) to begin releasing the juices. Then add 1/2 to 3/4 cups sugar and the orange juice. Stir gently to combine and coat all the berries. Cover bowl, and set aside for an hour and a half to two hours at room temperature.



2. In a large mixing bowl, combine whipping cream, sour cream, vanilla extract and 1/4 cup sugar. Using the whisk attachment on your mixer, beat the mixture on high speed until it is the consistency of whipped cream. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

3. In dessert bowls, spoon a portion of berries to one side, and ladle the soft whipped vanilla cream alongside it. Drizzle the cream with a small drizzle of the flavorful red juice from the berries.



