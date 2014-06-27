Pork and beans in puff pastry from Jack Ryan's Steak and Chop House

Chef Wes Ebey from Jack Ryan's Steak and Chop House in Kilgore shares a unique (and delicious) twist on old school pork and beans. This makes a LOT of beans, so you might want to cut it down by 25% for use at home. Click here to see Jack Ryan's Facebook page, or visit www.JackRyans.com.



Pork and beans in puff pastry:





Ingredients:



8oz Pork Loin



Salt and Course Ground Pepper



10Lbs Soaked Pinto Beans



4ea Red Bell Peppers Diced



4ea Yellow Onion Diced



3 cloves diced garlic



3 cups Yellow Mustard



3 cups BBQ sauce



3 cups Ketchup



4 Gallons Chicken Stock



Salt and Pepper to taste



Puff Pastry



For Beans:

Take the soaked pinto beans and place in any baking dish and be sure to leave plenty of room for the baking liquid. Take the onions, peppers and garlic and sauté until translucent. Add that mixture to the beans. Bring the remaining ingredients to a boil. Once to a boil pour the liquid over the beans and cover with foil. bake for seven hours at 275 degrees.

For Puff Pastry



Take a 4inch cookie cutter and cut the puffy pastry into four circles. Next use a 3 inch cookie cutter and cut the center out of 3 of the circles. Use the 4 inch circle as the base and brush with egg wash and layer the other 3 circles on top brushing with egg wash on each layer. Bake at 400 degrees until golden brown.

