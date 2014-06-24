Proud of East Texas: Dr. Scott Lieberman

Dr. Scott Lieberman's digital photo of the Space Shuttle Columbia breaking up over East Texas in 2003 has made him famous. The photo has opened doors for him to cover a variety of news events including space launches, football games and NASCAR events. He's also been able to photograph dozens of celebrities.

A respected diagnostic and interventional cardiologist, Dr. Lieberman had never dreamed that it would be his photography hobby that would make him famous.

The first ever solo exhibition of Lieberman's work, "At The Vantage Point" is on display at the Tyler Museum of Art through July 13.

