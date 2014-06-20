Steak, tomato and mozzarella napoleon from 4-Way Cafe

This is the perfect time for tomatoes! Head to your local farmer or Farmer’s Market as fast as you can to grab the perfect East Texas tomatoes for your salad!

Chef Christoph Stockhammer shares a simple recipe; visit him on Facebook here.

4 vine ripe tomatoes cut into ¼ inch slices

4 balls (about 2 pounds) fresh unsalted mozzarella, sliced thin

1 bunch fresh basil, washed

Freshly ground black pepper

Balsamic vinegar as needed

Olive oil as needed

4 3-oz steaks (or the appropriate number for your party)

Makes 4 servings depending on the height.

Directions:

To cook the steak: Season all 4 steaks with a lot of salt, pepper, and garlic to taste. Heat oil or butter in a large skillet over medium-high until it begins to smoke. Cook steaks in skillet over medium-high heat until a dark crust has formed, 5 to 7 minutes per side until desired temperature is reached, such as rare, or medium rare (reduce heat if meat is browning too quickly).

Place four plates on a table. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of oil on each plate, followed by 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Place the steak on the center of the plate, then a slice of the cheese on each steak, then a basil leaf and then a slice of tomato. Repeat this process until all the cheese and tomatoes are gone. Top each napoleon with another tablespoon of oil and another tablespoon of vinegar and serve.

4-Way Cafe is located at 18973 FM 2493 in Flint. (903) 710-2129.

