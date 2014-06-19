Restaurant Reports: Two popular restaurants have serious violations

Two East Texas restaurants had serious violations in the latest round of health department inspections.

In Longview, Sonic at 2106 Gilmer Road had six critical violations in a June 16 inspection.

Hygienic violations were observed among employees.

An employee was seen handling hamburger bare-handed.

A toxic item was stored near condiments.

Total demerits: 21





In Tyler, Shogun at 3521 South Broadway.

Tubs of rice were held out of temperature.

Employee was seen handling sushi bare-handed.

Cutting boards and other items were dirty.

Slime build up in the ice machine.

Total demerits: 15

