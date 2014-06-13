Freedom Fighters: Charles Curtis Dukes - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Charles Curtis Dukes

Charles Curtis Dukes. (Source: Family records) Charles Curtis Dukes. (Source: Family records)
Three years after joining the Marine Corps in 1962, Charles Curtis Dukes was sent to Vietnam, which he describes as "pretty much an on-going battle." Even though Dukes had been wounded in an earlier battle, it was "Operation Indiana" where everything seemed to go wrong. Dukes' company was met head-on by an entire battalion of Vietcong. They were outnumbered seven to one and yet they fought the enemy for four and a half hours. Even after running out of ammunition, they fought.

Out of 114 men, there were 59 left. Dukes was one of them.

