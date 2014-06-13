GoBus Temporary Fix Number - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

GoBus Temporary Fix Number

(KLTV) - The GoBus service is being forced to stop on June 15.

GoBus users left without the service can call (903) 592-3232 to schedule a pick-up one day in advance.

