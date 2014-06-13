Shrimp and angel hair pasta from Dudley's Cajun Cafe

Dudley Lang from Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview shares with us his simple, delicious recipe pairing shrimp with pasta.
Shrimp and angel hair pasta
Ingredients:
1/2 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried basil
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup white wine
1 chopped medium tomato
Place olive oil in large saucepan. Add garlic and shrimp and saute about 2 minutes on medium heat or until shrimp turn pink.
Add tomato, basil, salt, and pepper. Cook 1 minute.
Add wine and chicken broth.Heat thoroughly.
Serve on top of angel hair pasta. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and parmesan cheese if desired.
