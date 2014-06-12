Restaurant Reports: One perfect score in this week's batch of in - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: One perfect score in this week's batch of inspections

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(KLTV) - In this week's round of health inspector reports, only one East Texas restaurant came up perfect.

That restaurant is Tyler's Honey Tree Bistro and Health Foods, located at 211 Shelley Drive. They received 0 demerits on their most recent inspection.

