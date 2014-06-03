Donate to the Eynon family - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Donate to the Eynon family

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(KLTV) - Online donations for the Eynon family can be made through GoFundMe.

Bank donations can be made through Texas Bank and Trust by:

Asking for the "Eynon Memorial Benefit Account"
Account Name: Caroline Eynon
For the benefit of: Keira Eynon, Kennedy Eynon, Ashlyn Eynon, and Aiden Eynon

