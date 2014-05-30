Roasted garlic and vegetable pasta with Mama Steph

This meal is a quick one, as you simply have to boil a little pasta and roast the vegetables in your oven for less than 20 minutes. Enjoy!



Roasted garlic and vegetable pasta:



12 ounces pasta, cooked according to package directions

1/2- 1 cup pasta water, reserved



4 TBS olive oil

2 medium or three small shallots, peeled and slice in quarters

1 large head cauliflower, washed, trimmed, and cut into smaller florets

1 small can sliced black olives

1/2 to 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 TBS fresh basil or parsley leaves, chopped

1 or 2 ounces shaved Parmesan cheese



1. Place a small roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet in 450 oven to preheat.When heated add oil to pan, spreading across bottom. (Don't burn yourself!)

2. Add shallots and cauliflower to pan, tossing to coat with oil. Bake 10 minutes.

3. Add olives, pepper flakes and garlic. Bake about 7 minutes more; if pan seems to be scorching the veggies, add some water carefully to moisten.

4. Remove roasted veggies from oven, and add to drained pasta in a large pan or Dutch oven. Add 1/2 cup or more pasta water, if needed, to taste. Place over medium-high heat to heat through, two or three minutes.

5. Remove from heat, sprinkle with cheese and herbs, and enjoy.



