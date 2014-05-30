What's Going on in East Texas this weekend? May 30-June 1

(KLTV) -
It's the weekend again, and we have all the events you need to know about to have fun in East Texas right here! Stay local, spend your money in East Texas and support our local businesses, restaurants, farmers, artists and musicians!
(Farmers market list found at http://www.kltv.com/story/25314956/new-listings-added-to-east-texas-farmers-markets-2014
)Tyler:
Leonardo da Vinci: Machines in Motion -Celebrated painter, sculptor, musician and engineer Leonardo da Vinci designed creations that never came to fruition. Machines in Motion presents 40 full-scale machines that were inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's designs. The craftsmen are a group of scientists and skilled craftsmen in Florence, Italy.Cost: Included in admission. Discovery Science Place, 309 N. Broadway.
Who Murdered Nelda Von Crutch? A live action murder mystery - Get ready for some live action fun!! This is a night of MURDER! Mingle with professional actors and solve the crime! The scene is set in a Civil War era mansion, when the despicable old matriarch, Nelda Von Crutch, is murdered and her fortunes are up for grab! Wine and light snacks will be served! Spots are very limited and the Tours of Tyler murder mysteries sell out fast (our last one was at the McClendon House) so don't wait! (Costumes are welcome but not mandatory...the setting is the 1940's) Roseland Plantation, 2591 State Hwy 64W, six miles west of the airport. Saturday from 7-10pm.
Friend to Friend: Staying Well Together - Ladies come learn about breast and cervical cancer while enjoying a delicious brunch. Dr. Sasha Vukelja will be the guest speaker. There will be someone available to help with scheduling exams and determine if you are qualified for no or low cost exams. Door prizes!Free admission for all. (903) 590-2980 Located at Friendly Baptist Church, 1903 E. Front Street.Dog and cat adoption event - SPCA of ETX temporary adoption center, 5318 Old Bullard Rd. - Wonderful rescued dogs and cats for adoption from 10am until 4 pm. Don't shop, adopt! Visit http://spcaeasttx.com
and http://omalleyalleycat.org
TACHE (Tyler Area Christian Home Educators) Used Book Sale - Saturday from 9am-noon. Half price hour from 1-2pm. At Shiloh Road Church of Christ Gate 11 building. 1801 Shiloh Road. No entry fee.
6x6@110 Painting Party for Artists- Saturday from 1pm-4pm - Gallery Main Street, Erwin Street on the square. Create art on 6x6 canvases for the benefit, which will fun Downtown Tyler Arts programming. Bring your own brushes or use ours; we'll provide canvases and paint. We welcome all media.
Bohemian Variety Show: Body Beautiful - invites you to come strut your stuff as we celebrate the beauty that is our bodies. Embrace and love the skin you're in! Come listen to great music, get up and dance! As always, live music, art installations, and poetry. BYOB, $5 admission. APEX Theatre 20, 719 W. Front Street. No ID, no alcohol, no exceptions.
Shane Smith and the Saints at Stanley's Famous Pit Barbeque - 525 S. Beckham Avenue - Friday at 9:30pm
Steve Hester and DeJaVooDoo at XL'N on Fifth, 2109 East 5th Street - back for another blues/southern rock performance. Saturday at 9pm.
Wade Bowen at Coach's and Cowboy's - Friday from 10pm-1am. 8374 Paluxy Drive - 903-787-7520.
Lauren Alexander at Lago del Pino - Friday at 8pm. - 14706 CR 1134
Kenna Danielle at Wright's BBQ, 8336 Paluxy Drive, Friday at 3pm
Storytime with Cari - at Barnes and Noble on South Broadway, Carl leads activities that allow children to explore the world and have adventures using their imaginations. Along with a special book reading, participants will have tasty treats and take part in fun activities. Friday at 5:30pm.
Mediterranea: American Art - This exhibition at Tyler Museum of Art explores Mediterranean culture through the eyes of American artists during the 19th and 20th centuries. 1300 Mahon Street on the TJC campus. (903)595-1001.
True Vine Open Taps - Saturday - The last Saturday of each month, True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler Texas opens its brewery doors for "Open Taps". We'd be honored for you to come visit us in our tiny beer factory. Each event is from 2:00pm-5:00pm and features our current ales, limited / experimental ales, local music and food for purchase by a local food vendor (Stanley's BBQ this weekend!).Paid adult admission gets you in the door and two beer tickets for current offerings. The first 250 adult-drinker guests will receive a True Vine beer glass. Family Friendly event. $10 advance tickets until 24 hours in advance off the event, $15 at the door. Children 11 and under get in free with adult ticket holder. Non-drinker adult entry is $5 for adults plus $5 for accompanying child. 12 years and over $5 advance or door. A portion of proceeds will go to a local non profit. 219 S. Englewood Ave. Parking and seating is limited. Park where you can and bring your own chair if you would like a guaranteed seat. Can’t wait to see you here! Cheers! truevinebrewing.com
Disc Golf - Birdie Bash - Saturday from 9am-3pm. Get two discs, tshirt and more goodies for $30. Raising Canes is adding prizes, too. The Rock disc golf course, 18700 South Broadway.
Withrow Cooley will play at Rose City Farmers Market Saturday at 10am. Jul's Parking Lot, 7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy.
Sock Hop with a Twist - Saturday from 8-11pm. Be part of history by sponsoring or attending one of the largest Car Show and Sock Hop ever held in Tyler—featuring ‘Vince Vance and the Valiants’ at Harvey Hall. Our goal is to have 1710 people doing the Twist dance at the same time to break the World Record and put Tyler, Texas in the history books forever! Cost: Party Goer - $100.00 per person: Private Party with Vince Vance, two drinks, appetizers and a photo with Vince. Plus a three hour concert with Vince Vance and the Valiants. Breaking the World Record Twist Contest at 9pm. Please wear or bring a white top or T-Shirt at 9pm to be counted for the record. Concert Goer - $50.00 per person: Three hour concert with Vince Vance and the Valiants and lots of fun activities and dancing with food and drinks available. Breaking the World Record Twist Contest at 9pm. Please wear or bring a white top or T-Shirt at 9pm to be counted for the record. Twister - $10.00 per person: Listen to music under the pavilion at Harvey Hall for three hours and be a part of history when we break the World Record Twist Contest at 9pm. Please wear or bring a white top or T-Shirt at 9pm to be counted for the record Phone: (903) 881-9733Tickets: www.outhousetickets.com/Artist/Vince_Vance_and_the_Valiants/
Frio River Band at Where's Rufus, Saturday from 9pm-1am. 6100 S. Broadway.
Rafael Espinoza at FRESH by Brookshire's on the patio, Saturday from 6-9pm. Amazing guitarist.
Senor Gringo Live at Jul's - Friday night 7:30-12am. 7212 Old Jacksonville. Latin style jazz/rock.
Robert E. Lee theater presents USO Show: Vietnam! This musical tribute to the troops includes collaboration with Theater, Jazz Band, Good Vibrations,Orchestra, Dance and Art.
Performance Dates Are:
Thursday May 29 at 7 pm
Saturday May 31 at 2 pm and 7pm
Sunday June 1 at 2 pm
Ticket Prices Are:
Adults- $10
Seniors (62+)- $5
Students- $5
Vietnam Vets- FreeFlint:
Chris Colston will play at Crawdaddy's Saturday at 7pm. 18950 Hwy 155.Athens
:
Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion: Friday's events are canceledd due to Thursday's fire, but Saturday's events will go ahead as planned. Please watch the Facebook page Henderson County Now. As for the Fiddlers Jam Session, the East Texas Arboretum has graciously decided to open up to all the musicians for the jam session to take place there. The Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Road. More details at 903-681-2269.
Adam Brown & the Triple Crown Band will play Saturday at 8pm at Eddy's, located at 1801 Flat Creek Road.
Stefan Cotter and the Rastabillys will play at Tara Vineyard and Winery, 8603 CR 3914, Saturday at 7pm.Frankston:
Gator Run 5K Fun Run/Walk - and kids' dash - all to benefit a local four-year-old named Becca who is battling leukemia. All proceeds will go to help with making needed additions to her home. Kids 6-12 registration fee is $15. Adults $25. Dash: no charge. (903)360-1396 for more info.Longview:
Adoptable Dogs Meet & Greet with PARTNERSHIP FOR PETS OF EAST TEXAS10:00AM - 03:00PM Stop by Petco to meet dogs in need of loving homes. Whenever you adopt a pet you're eligible for our Think Adoption First Care and Savings Program. You'll get instant savings on food and supplies, as well as monthly care tips.405 W. Loop 281.
The Poetry Doctor: Come to a free, 20-minute consultation with the Poetry Doctor (aka Kathleen Hart) to discuss you one poem or two short poems' strengths and areas which could be improved with advice on how to do so. Come by on a drop-in basis between 1 and 3 pm on Saturday, May 31st - contact Kathleen at: katetex1234@gmail.comCanton:
Daniel Foster - Cline's Corner on the Mountain - Hwy 64 - Friday at 7pm
First Monday Weekend is here again! Head to Canton and have fun shopping and eating.Henderson:
Daniel Foster at Lee's Creek Grocery and Grill, 18185 FM 1716 Friday at 6 p.m.Palestine:Texas Theatre presents "Forever Plaid" - 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $8 student (4-18) $12 adults Forever Plaid is one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory. This deliciously goofy revue centers on four young, eager male singers killed in a car crash in the 1950's on the way to their first big concert, and now miraculously revived for the posthumous chance to fulfill their dreams and perform the show that never was. Singing in the closest of harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with over-zealous precision, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950's. 903-729-5959 Buy tickets atOuthouseTickets.com
.
Kris Gordon at Outlaw Country, Saturday at 10 p.m. 21 years and above.
Sweet Dreams Winery: Come sit under the stars or in the Pavilion and enjoy any of our specialized sweet old fashioned wines in a relaxing country setting. You can choose by the glass or bottle. We welcome you to come for a visit and enjoy free live music each Saturday evening. 2549 ACR 441 June 7th - Byrd & Street (from Austin) Winery Open 11am- 8pm - Contact:Mike (903)549-2027Rusk:
Piney Woods Train Excursions - Take a relaxing train ride through the pineywoods of ETX, enjoy fun special events with your family, or experience an evening dinner train. Travel 25 miles through the scenic piney woods and hardwood creek bottoms amidst a backdrop of rolling hills, nature and wildlife. Round trip excursions with one of our historic engines depart from the Palestine and Rusk Depots at 11 am and return at 3:30pm. The trip is one hour away, with one hour lunch layover at the opposite station for a total of a four hour experience. Call 1-877-726-7245 for reservations. Adults $32, Seniors $28, Children $20. Texas State Railroad 2503 W. 6th/US HWY 84.Mount Pleasant:
Mount Pleasant Rodeo - Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm - Tickets: Ages 5 and under free, Ages 6-11 years $6. Adults - Friday "heritage night" $10, Saturday "veterans night" so veterans are free with ID,othere are $12. MC, Visa and Discover cards accepted. For more info, call the chamber at 903-572-8567 - Lots of details at mtpleasanttxrodeo.com
.Pittsburg:
Live Jazz Friday and Saturday from 7pm-10:30pm, no cover charge and no reservation needed. Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard, 658 CR1334.lospinosranchvineyards.com
- 903-855-1769.
Art and Wine Festival - Saturday May 31 from noon until 7pm at Pendergrass Park in historic downtown Pittsburg. The festival will showcase delectable wines from The Piney Woods Wine Trail including Los Pinos of Pittsburg, St. Rose of Pittsburg, Red 55 of Lindale, Fairhaven of Hawkins, Maydelle Country Wines of Rusk, Dionisio of Houston, Crump Valley of Sulphur Springs, and Red Road of Naples. Pittsburg Art & Wine festival will also feature several extraordinary artists from the East Texas area displaying and selling their pieces to the public, live jazz music, and local culinary treats for purchase. Pittsburg Art & Wine Festival tickets are $5.00 and includes a souvenir glass and reusable bag. Wineries will be on hand to discuss and sell wines by the taste, the glass, or bottle. Bring some cash for the entrance and be ready to have a grape time! 903-856-3621 for more information.Winnsboro:
A Celebration of American Indian Culture Exhibit: Friday and Saturday 10am-2pm. Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market Street. Free but donations accepted. 903-342-0686 winnsborocenterforthearts.comCopyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.