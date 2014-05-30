Friday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Scattered T'Showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up to temps in the 60s and 70s. Clouds and even a few scattered showers have develop across the area this morning. Look for an uptick in this activity as we progress through your Friday. A weak upper level low will continue to retrograde back towards the west, allowing for an increased chance for scattered showers to develop with the day time heating. Look for these showers to be on the isolated to scattered nature across the area. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. Tonight, we will see a few showers in the area during the evening hours, followed by a drying trend as we progress through the overnight. Saturday, will feature another day full of scattered showers and thundershowers in the region. Look for moisture to continue to build in from the east and south, allowing for an increase in the activity across the area. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. Sunday will feature a few pop up showers in our neck of the woods. Look for most of these to be on the isolated side. This means most will not see rainfall, but a few showers will be in the area. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. Next week, will feature dry conditions across the area. Look for mostly sunny skies and the sun, baking the moisture out of the ground. This means temps will climb into the 90s with sunshine and humidity.