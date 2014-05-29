Restaurant Reports: A baker's dozen of perfect scores

In Longview, 6 restaurants got top marks in the latest inspection period, including Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 3405 Fourth Street. No violations, no demerits, a perfect score.Wing Stop at 518 East Loop 281. No violations, no demerits.Taco Casa #39 at 2609 Judson road. No violations, no demerits.El Puerto at 3033 West Loop 281. No violations, no demerits.Jack in the Box at 507 North Access road. No violations, no demerits.Donut Deluxe at 3018 Estes parkway. No violations, no demerits.In Tyler:Kentucky Fried Chicken, at 3630 Troup Highway, No violations, no demerits.Jucy's Hamburgers, 2330 East Fifth street, No violations, no demerits.Wing Stop, at 418 South Southwest Loop 323, No violations, no demerits.Bruno's on Vine, at 1400 South Vine, No violations, no demerits.Donut Time, 2522 Shiloh Rd #400, No violations, no demerits.In Troup, Farmers Café, 306 East Duval, No violations, no demerits.In Whitehouse, Pizza Hut #2528, 601 Highway 110 North, No violations, no demerits.