Thursday's Weather: Partly Cloudy. Pop-up afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Good morning, East TExas. We are waking up to temps in the 60s across the area. Look for mainly dry and mostly cloudy conditions this morning. This afternoon we will see clouds on the increase and a chance for scattered showers and storms developing by this afternoon and evening. It won't rain everywhere or all day, but look for a few pop up showers and storms during the day. High temps will warm into the low to mid 80s. Tonight, we will see a few scattered showers around during the evening with temps in the 70s. Friday, look for more clouds and a better chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will feature pop up storms with highs in the mid 80s. Next week, look for dry and warm conditions. Highs near 90 and much more humid.