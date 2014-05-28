Wednesday's Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Scattered afternoon storms. Highs near 80.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to round number one of showers and storms moving across the region. Look for off and on periods of rain and storms throughout the day. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Tonight, look for another period os rain and storms moving across the area. Overnight temps will drop back into the 60s. Wednesday will call for mostly cloudy skies with periods of scattered showers and storms. Temps will warm to near 80 degrees. Thursday, another round of showers and storms will spark across the area, thanks to the daytime heating and leftover moisture. Friday, will feature more scattered showers and storms with highs warming back into the low 80s. The weekend will feature mainly pop-up afternoon storms moving into the area. Temps will warm into the mid to even upper 80s. A slightly drier pattern may arrive by next week. Keep the umbrellas handy this week!