Severe weather possible as showers and storms continue for East Texas

An area of low pressure building in from the west will continue to bring showers and storms into East Texas through the end of the week.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Rainfall totals could reach 2-4" by Sunday.
(KLTV) - Showers and storms will continue as an area of low pressure slowly moves into the area from the Texas panhandle throughout the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could become heavy at times, especially over deep East Texas. Portions of East Texas could see anywhere between 1-3" of rainfall by this evening. Highs will fall into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for portions of East Texas this evening. For a full map of Watches and Warnings, click here.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas under a "Slight Risk" for Severe Weather. These locations include: Western Henderson, Western Van Zandt, and Northwestern Anderson Counties. This "Slight Risk" will continue through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the severe weather will stay to our west, but we can't rule out the threat with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts in these areas. A few tornadoes will be possible within the "Slight Risk" area, mainly to our west. The risk for severe weather will subside Wednesday.

Tonight, the showers and storms will continue. Lows will fall into the mid 60s overnight.

As the area of low pressure moves into Northwestern Louisiana Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will continue for East Texas. Most of the heavy rain will follow the low, into Louisiana, but we could see an additional inch of rain. Highs will warm back near 80.

Thursday, another round of showers and storms will spark across the area, thanks to the daytime heating and leftover moisture. Friday, will feature more scattered showers and storms with highs warming back into the low 80s. The weekend will feature mainly pop-up afternoon storms moving into the area. Temps will warm into the mid to even upper 80s. A slightly drier pattern may arrive by next week. Keep the umbrellas handy this week!
