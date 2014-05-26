Monday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. Afternoon Scattered Thundershowers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Here's your Memorial Day forecast. We are starting the day off with mainly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers are moving across northwestern portions of the area. Temps are in the 60s across the region. Look for clouds to increase through the day with a few off and on light rain showers. A few pop up storms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours with the daytime heating, and tropical moisture moving into the area. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s. Tonight, rain chances will continue to increase. Look for scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely during the day Tuesday. A few of the thunderstorms could approach Severe limits. The Storm Prediciton Center has placed portions of East Texas under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. The main threat would be large hail, although some damaging winds can't be ruled out. Look for highs to only reach the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to plenty of clouds and rain around. Showers and thunderstorms will once again become likely during the day Wednesday. Highs will again, remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered storms will continue off and on through the end of the work week. As the upper low pressure system begins to move to our southeast, the rain chances will decrease through the late week to just afternoon pop up storms. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s. High temps will warm back into the mid to upper 80s with a very humid and tropical airmass in place for the weekend. We will also continue to see the daily pop up storms developing during the afternoon hours with all the humidity and moisture in place.