Grilled steak and corn ideas by Cole's Backyard Grill's Chef Brian Crawford

Cole's Backyard Grill is located on Hwy 69 north at I-20 in Lindale, just across from IHOP. Executive Chef Brian Crawford shares some grilling ideas today on In the Kitchen.



For more information on Bo's, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BosSteakandGrill?ref=br_tf



Also, check out this article about our visit to Bo's; click here.



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.