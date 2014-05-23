Grilled steak and corn ideas by Cole's Backyard Grill's Chef Brian Crawford

Cole's Backyard Grill is located on Hwy 69 north at I-20 in Lindale, just across from IHOP. Executive Chef Brian Crawford shares some grilling ideas today on In the Kitchen.
For more information on Bo's, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BosSteakandGrill?ref=br_tf
Also, check out this article about our visit to Bo's; click here.
