Friday's Weather: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temps warming into the mid to upper 80s.

Good morning, East Texas. We are waking up to temps in the 60s and 70s this morning across the region. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday with breezy conditions. Temps will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear overnight. Temps will once again return to the 60s.



Saturday will call for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. That pattern will continue into your full weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.



Right now, Memorial Day looks partly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon pop-up storms developing across the area. Doesn't look like a wash out or anything, but stay tuned.



A wetter pattern does look to invade as we move into Monday night into Tuesday, and even Wednesday with our next best chance for rainfall.



Have a great weekend!



