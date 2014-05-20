Red velvet cake trifle with Mama Steph

Here's a simple dessert you can make anytime, but it's especially great for patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Flag Day and Independence Day.



Mama Steph's red cake velvet trifle



One red velvet cake, baked and cooled

1 pint blueberries

1 cup white chocolate chips

32 ounces heavy whipping cream, whipped with 2 TBS sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract (Or use Reddi-Whip in a can)



In a trifle dish or other large bowl (or, if you prefer, in individual serving-size bowls), make a layer of bite-size chunks of red velvet cake. Sprinkle that layer with white chocolate chips and blueberries.

Add a layer of whipped cream.

Sprinkle the whipped cream with blueberries and then another layer of red velvet cake pieces.

Continue layering, and top with a layer of whipped cream.

For decoration, sprinkle the top lightly with more berries and a dusting of red velvet cake crumbs.



Enjoy!



