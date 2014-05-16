Texas rub with FRESH by Brookshires:

This beautiful weather we are having can only mean one thing. It is the perfect time for grilling a good steak! Try this delicious Fresh Texas rub by Michael Brady, the Executive Chef at Fresh.
Fresh rub:
Ingredients:
· 1/4 cup ancho chili powder
· 1/4 cup finely ground espresso
· 2 tablespoons Smoked paprika
· 2 tablespoons brown sugar
· 1 tablespoon dry mustard
· 1 tablespoon kosher salt
· 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
· 1 tablespoon ground coriander
· 1 tablespoon dried oregano
· 2 teaspoons ground ginger
Method:
Mix all dry ingredients, store in a air tight container (this will hold for a month in airtight container).
Use this delicious rub when preparing your favorite steaks! Enjoy!
