Texas rub with FRESH by Brookshires:

This beautiful weather we are having can only mean one thing. It is the perfect time for grilling a good steak! Try this delicious Fresh Texas rub by Michael Brady, the Executive Chef at Fresh.

Fresh rub:

Ingredients:

· 1/4 cup ancho chili powder

· 1/4 cup finely ground espresso

· 2 tablespoons Smoked paprika

· 2 tablespoons brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon dry mustard

· 1 tablespoon kosher salt

· 1 tablespoon ground black pepper

· 1 tablespoon ground coriander

· 1 tablespoon dried oregano

· 2 teaspoons ground ginger

Method:

Mix all dry ingredients, store in a air tight container (this will hold for a month in airtight container).

Use this delicious rub when preparing your favorite steaks! Enjoy!

