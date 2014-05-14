Better East Texas: Congress flip flops over domestic energy

It is impressive to watch how interest in energy, especially domestic energy development, has become a chess piece for Congress.



Recently, the U.S. Senate voted not to move forward with an energy bill which stalled a provision for forcing President Obama to make a decision on the Keystone XL pipeline. It is a tangled mess of connected dots, but ultimately, this Congress will not pass an energy bill before the mid-term elections and this will allow President Obama to sit on the sideline on the Keystone XL pipeline.



Much of the pipeline is already completed and runs through East Texas and has been functioning for a while, but the complete project needs a presidential decision. This has been a political football for more than 5 years. Prior to recent years, we heard about the need to lower our dependence on imported energy products. It was a huge goal of several presidential administrations and the goal of congress, again for years. Fortunately, for various reasons, we are getting there.



Energy imports are down to levels not seen since the 1980s. So you would think all is good, which much is, but there is still much to do. We need legislation now to pave the way for further reductions and future technologies. But, again, it will not happen until after November now. The lack of an energy bills falls on both parties in Congress and it is just the latest in a governmental fail.

