20-minute stovetop lasagna

This simple recipe is from a great food blog called I Sing in the Kitchen,
and as soon as I saw it, I knew we had to try it on In the Kitchen with Mama Steph. This is our kind of recipe, friends!
I only made minor changes, for instance, the addition of fennel seed; it's a must-have for me.
Stove-top Lasagna
2 TBS olive oil
1 to 1.5 pounds ground beef
3 tsp jarred garlic
1 1/2 TBS Italian seasoning
1 tsp fennel seed
12 ounces lasagna noodles (I used oven ready, but any will do), each sheet broken into thirds
28 ounce can diced tomatoes
15 ounce can tomato sauce
16 ounce container ricotta cheese (seasoned with spices or Parmesan)
2 cups Italian cheese blend
3 TBS fresh basil (optional, but so good!)
1. Heat oil in large Dutch oven; add ground beef, garlic, and spices, stirring occasionally until no longer pink. Top with the Italian cheese blend.
2. Place noodles over mixture, then pour tomatoes, tomato sauce, 1/2 to 3/4 cup water, and fresh basil.
3. Stir occasionally for twenty minutes until pasta is tender. Dollop the seasoned ricotta over the top of the pasta, and turn to low. Cover and let stand for several minutes while the ricotta melts into the lasagna mixture.
Serves 4 to 6.