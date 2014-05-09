LIVE: Browns news conference with Manziel and Gilbert set for 1 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

LIVE: Browns news conference with Manziel and Gilbert set for 1 p.m.

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KLTV) - The Cleveland Browns are holding a press conference with Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert at 1 p.m., and you can watch it on our website in its entirety.

Click here to hear what East Texan "Johnny Football" has to say.
Powered by Frankly