Texans select Clowney No. 1

Despite rumors of a potential draft day trade, the Houston Texans stayed put and took the biggest defensive star in the draft. With the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in franchise history, the Texans selected South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.The Texans still need quarterback help, but decided to pass on Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles and Teddy Bridgewater. Instead the Texans will team Clowney with all pro defensive end J.J. Watt. The Texans could still select a quarterback in the second round, or trade back into the first round.