Easy graham-peanut butter chocolate snack bars

Here is a simple recipe that kids can help with; the only heat involved is melting the butter and the chocolate chips in the microwave!It's a good one to use during the summer when the kids come to you several times a day saying "Mom, I'm hungry!"Easy graham-peanut butter chocolate snack bars3/4 cup graham cracker crumbsone stick of butter, melted2 cups powdered sugar1/2 cup peanut butter1 to 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, melted1/2 to 3/4 cup broken pretzel bits (I used white chocolate covered pretzels for the color contrast and extra flavor)Method:1. In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and butter, mixing well. Add peanut butter and sugar, and combine until you have an evenly distributed crumbly mixture.2. In an 8x8 square baking dish that you've sprayed with cooking spray, press the mixture FIRMLY into the bottom, making a solid, even crust. Really press hard, even around the edges.3. Pour melted chocolate chips over the crust, and smooth with an offset spatula or butter knife, etc.4. Immediately sprinkle the melted chocolate with your crumbled pretzels or other preferred topping.5. Chill for 30 minutes, then remove from fridge and cut into squares, but do not remove from baking dish. Return to the fridge for at least 30 moreminutess, then use a metal-edged thin spatula to remove to a plate.Enjoy!